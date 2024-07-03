Ryan Reynolds Hints at Taylor Swift Cameo in New Deadpool

Will she or won’t she? Swifties thought their hopes of seeing Taylor Swift make a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine had been dashed, but Ryan Reynolds seemed to hint at the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer making an appearance.

Ryan, 47, posted a photo to his Instagram Story promoting the upcoming film on Tuesday, July 2, and in the shot, he’s seen standing outside, facing a forest. Fans quickly noticed that the photo was almost identical to the cover of Taylor’s Evermore album. Plus, the Free Guy star used the pop star’s song “Evermore” featuring Bon Iver for the sound.

Entertainment Weekly previously reported on June 10 that Taylor, 34, would not be appearing in the film. However, the report did little to quell the rumors and the following day, the official Instagram for IMAX shared a new poster for Deadpool and Wolverine that featured the superheroes holding hands while wearing matching friendship bracelets. Many believed the photo was a direct wink to the friendship bracelets Taylor Swift fans have been trading throughout her Eras tour.

Swifties ran to the comments to leave their thoughts and post about their excitement at the possibility of seeing their queen in the Marvel franchise.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“Oh Taylor is coming,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Deadpool and Wolverine (Taylor’s Version).”

In May 2024, Fandango interviewed Ryan about the new film, and he remained tight-lipped about the possibility of his wife Blake Lively’s bestie showing up.

“You know, movies like this … there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film,” Ryan told the outlet. “I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

Elsa / Getty Images

Fans have speculated for years that the pop star would make a great choice for the role of Dazzler, a singing mutant in the world of X-Men, or the Blonde Phantom, another Marvel superhero. When Ryan announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to his role as Wolverine in the new Deadpool film, Swifties quickly pointed out that he filmed the announcement in the same house Taylor used for her video for “All Too Well.” Ryan and Blake, 36, live in the home.

In October 2023, Ryan, Hugh, 55, and director Shawn Levy were seen hanging out with the “Blank Space” songstress at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Their attendance only continued to fuel the ongoing rumors.

The following month, The Adam Project star was asked about the possibility of Taylor making her Marvel debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, and Ryan played coy.

“I love it [the gossip],” Ryan told the Vancouver Sun in November 2023. “I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

If Taylor does, indeed, appear in the movie, it wouldn’t be the first crossover with Ryan. The IF star made a cameo in Taylor’s video for her song “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019.