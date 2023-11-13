blake lively snaps thirst photos of ryan reynolds workout

Ryan Reynolds treated his Instagram followers to some very sexy photos when he posted shots of himself working out in a tank top on Sunday, November 12. His bulging muscles were on full display in the shots, which were snapped by his wife, Blake Lively, who he credited as his “Instagram boyfriend” in the caption.

Fans immediately took notice of Blake, 36, in the mirror of one of the photos. The actress reposted the shot to her Instagram Story and joked about her job as Ryan’s photographer.

“Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me,” she wrote. “[Because] I know low-key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography, it’s a public service.

@RyanReynolds/Instagram

Ryan, 47, was in the gym to gear up for his return to the big screen in Deadpool 3, which is set for a July 2024 release. He was joined by his trainer, Don Saladino, who he praised for helping him get back in shape.

“My body’s been pretty f–ked from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for,” the actor explained. “I push things too far sometimes. I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation [has] never really been my friend. But thankfully Don has!”

He continued, “He’s always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him. I don’t do this stuff alone. I don’t take it for granted. I knew getting back to where I needed wasn’t going to be easy.”

@RyanReynolds/Instagram

In October 2021, Ryan announced he would be taking a “sabbatical” from acting after wrapping up his 2022 projects. Deadpool 3 is his first return to set in a starring role since then.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” Ryan revealed at the time. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.” He and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012, have four children: Daughters James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth baby born at the beginning of 2023.

The two have yet to confirm their youngest child’s name or gender, as they are extremely protective of their kids’ privacy. After Betty was born in October 2019, her name was not publicly revealed until July 2020 when the couple’s friend Taylor Swift named a song after her on the album Folklore. James and Inez’s names were also used in the song.