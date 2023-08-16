Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, split and are headed for a divorce after one year of marriage, Life & Style can confirm.

“It was never perfect, but the relationship started to crumble after they got married,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant. One minute, she loves and adores Sam, kissing and hugging him, and the next minute, he’s the enemy. She’ll scream at him that he was a con man, that he fooled her into believing that he cared about her. It’s gotten Rey ugly. I’d say Sam has definitely endured abusive behavior. There’s no going back at this point.”

The first sign of trouble came in a March 15 Instagram post where Britney, 41, wrote how she was “happy” prior to their wedding. Next to a video of the pair dancing on the beach, she wrote in the caption, “Throwback to Mexico … before I got married … so happy and silly here!!!”

Later that month, Britney headed to her favorite vacation spot — Hawaii — without Sam, 29, on March 28. Instead, she was joined by her friend and former manager, Cade Hudson. In paparazzi photographs of the pair boarding a private jet in Los Angeles, the “Gimme More” singer wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. The pop princess shared photos from the trip on social media, while Sam remained back in L.A. Britney even posted pictures from the plane ride with her arms around Cade while flashing a huge smile.

Britney and Sam wed on June 9, 2022, in a ceremony in the backyard of her Thousand Oaks, California, mansion. It was attended by celebrity friends including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding gown.

The pair met in October 2016 when he starred in the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” Sam slipped Britney his phone number and she decided to give him a call. “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” the Grammy winner said during a January 2017 radio interview. “So, then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.” Britney made Sam Instagram official on January 1, 2017, sharing a photo of the pair on a dinner date.

Britney Spears/ Instagram

Britney gushed about the hunky personal trainer in a February 2018 Instagram photo showing them standing in front of a waterfall. “I’ve been with this man for over a year,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!”

Sam and Britney shared plenty of loving photos together over the years on social media documenting their romance, as well as their mutual love of fitness.

The Iran native proposed to the performer in September 2021 after nearly five years together. In April 2022, Britney revealed she and Sam were expecting their first child. The following month on May 14, the “Toxic” songstress shared with fans that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

“We have lost our miracle baby … Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement, adding “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all the support.”

Britney was previously married to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, from 2004 through 2006. She wed childhood friend Jason Alexander on January 3, 2004, but the marriage was annulled 55 hours later.