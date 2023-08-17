Britney Spears doesn’t have a very good track record when it comes to marriage. She’s had three weddings, but one was annulled, another came to an end after a whirlwind romance and her third marriage to Sam Asghari ended after 14 months despite the pair being together for seven years. Fans are wondering what Britney’s full marriage history looks like.

When Did Britney Spears Marry Jason Alexander?

The two childhood friends were hanging out together in Las Vegas over New Years and decided to tie the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel on January 3, 2004. Britney didn’t even wear a wedding gown, instead tying the knot for the first time in a crop top and baseball cap.

“It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing, you know?” the “Perfume” singer later revealed, adding, “And after partying, you know, you really don’t think about what you’re doing. So it was one of those things that were really silly.”

Britney’s team had the marriage annulled after just 55 hours, and as of January 5, she was no longer Jason’s wife. He later explained how the union was her idea and how he was heartbroken when it didn’t work out. “She just came out and asked me. She was like, ‘Well, let’s get married.’ And I was like, ‘Sure. You know, let’s do this,’” Jason said in a 2012 interview, adding, “I went with my feelings. I was in love with her. I feel like she felt the same way.”

When Did Britney Spears Marry Kevin Federline?

Even though her first marriage was annulled, Britney still had being a bride on her mind in 2004. She met backup dancer Kevin Federline at Hollywood hotspot Joseph’s that summer after she had to cancel the remaining dates on her The Onyx Hotel tour due to a knee injury. They quickly got engaged and married three months after meeting, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in a rented Studio City, California, home on September 18, 2004. The marriage came nine months after Britney initially wed Jason. She was only 22 years old when both marriages occurred.

The ceremony came as a shock to her family and friends, who had been invited to attend what they thought was an engagement party. “I think my mom was dumbfounded,” Britney said during her 2005 reality show, Britney & Kevin: Chaotic. “She couldn’t believe what was going on, and when she realized it, she was so cute. She didn’t know what to say.”

This time around, Britney wore a strapless silk gown by Monique Lhuillier and was surrounded by family and friends as she and Kevin said their “I do’s.”

“It wasn’t the big, traditional wedding,” Britney explained on Chaotic. “It was cool and it was nice and special and small, and I liked it a lot.” The couple initially had planned to have a lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, the following month.

Britney’s marriage to Kevin produced two sons. Sean Preston Federline was born on September 14, 2005, while little brother Jayden James Federline arrived just under a year later on September 12, 2006. Less than two months after Jayden’s birth, Britney filed for divorce from Kevin on November 7, 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

When Did Britney Spears Marry Sam Asghari?

Unlike her whirlwind romance with Kevin, Britney took her time before tying the knot with Sam. The pair met when he had a role in her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video and slipped the singer his phone number. Britney found him cute and called him and the pair became Instagram official in January 2017.

The personal trainer seemed to have a calming effect on Britney, as she shared more Instagram videos doing workouts and a commitment to staying fit and healthy. Sam supported Britney when she went to mental health treatment in 2019 and was her biggest cheerleader when she was finally released from father Jamie Spears‘ 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

Two months prior, Sam popped the question, with the couple announcing their engagement on September 12, 2021. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of her Thousand Oaks, California, home on June 9, 2022, in front of such star-studded guests as Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

Despite dating for six years before getting married, the union only lasted 14 months. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on August 16, 2023, that the couple were headed for divorce.

“Britney wants out of her marriage. A divorce is in the works. Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” the insider said. The Mississippi native seemingly hinted their marriage was in trouble months prior when she took a March 2023 trip to Hawaii without Sam and wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.