Now that Jamie Spears has been suspended as daughter Britney Spears‘ conservator as of September 2021, fans are wondering how much money the pop star’s father actually has in the bank after 13 years of controlling her finances. Considering how complicated Britney’s net worth is due to what she is legally obligated to pay for within the conservatorship and her earnings from projects, it’s no surprise that Jamie’s net worth is a bit of a mystery as well.

The Louisiana native’s exact net worth is a contested figure based on his conservatorship earnings — but we do know that he seemingly profited off the legal arrangement, which went into effect in February 2008, in a major way.

One year after Jamie was named the conservator in charge of Britney’s estate, the “Oops I Did It Again” singer became legally required to pay her father $16,000 each month, claims made in a July filing by Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, obtained by In Touch. Over 12 years, this compensation alone has totaled $2.4 million.

Forbes calculated that Jamie has been paid at least $5 million overall before taxes since February 2008 when the conservatorship took effect.

Under the conservatorship agreement, the mother of two — Britney shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex Kevin Federline — has also been obligated to pay hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars in legal fees. The catch-22 is that these legal fees have been both for herself and for her conservators, as that is part of how the arrangement is constructed legally.

During Britney’s Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 to 2017, Jamie earned 1.5 percent of the gross ticket and merchandise sales, according to Rosengart’s July filing. The show grossed $137.7 million — which would make Jamie’s cut a substantial $2.1 million. The filing also claimed that Britney’s father also received a 2.95 percent commission off during her 2011 Femme Fatale tour. It is unclear if that percentage would be of the gross revenue or just of his take-home paycheck, but either way, he was making upwards of $500,000 from the tour, according to Forbes.

No matter what his net worth actually is, it appears he was able to bolster his bank accounts considerably through the financial benefits of his daughter’s conservatorship.