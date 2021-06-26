Pop legend Britney Spears made headlines on June 23, when she spoke out against her “traumatizing” conservatorship for the first time during a court hearing. The public was stunned to hear the singer come forward with her truth — but her testimony raised even more questions, including her family’s finances. Fans are now wondering how much money Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has in the bank.

The performer is estimated to be worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, compared to her sister’s estimated $60 million. How did Jamie Lynn accumulate so much cash over the years? Here’s what we know.

Jamie Lynn Is an Actress

The Louisiana native is perhaps best known for her leading role on Nickleodeon’s Zoey 101, a children’s TV show that aired from 2005 to 2008 — but her career on screen started a few years prior. She made her debut in Britney’s iconic film Crossroads in 2002 and also had a regular role on the classic sketch show All That. After leaving the comedy program in 2004, she renegotiated a contract with Nick that paved the way for her breakout in Zoey 101.

The show was a major success and led to a film spinoff, Zoey 101: Spring Break-Up, as well as two 2007 video games, “Zoey 101” and “Zoey 101: Field Trip Fiasco.” One year before the show ended, Jamie Lynn announced her pregnancy — and after the series concluded, she largely retired from acting.

However, she returned to the small screen as nurse Noreen Fitzgibbons, a recurring role on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

Jamie Lynn Is a Singer

In 2010, the actress moved to Nashville and made music a priority in her career just two years after quitting acting. She released her first single, “How Could I Want More,” in 2013 and her first EP, The Journey, the following year. The record, which included five tracks, reached No. 24 on the Billboard US Top Country Albums chart and No. 55 on the Billboard US Heatseekers Albums chart.

As a songwriter, Jamie Lynn co-wrote “I Got the Boy,” a song recorded by Jana Kramer — which went Platinum in 2016.

Debby Wong/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn Owns Property

Jamie Lynn purchased a 2,528 square foot home in Liberty, Mississippi with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge in 2008. She sold the 3-bedroom house for $250,000 two years later, after which she bought a 6,242 square foot home in Brentwood, Tennessee in April 2010. The 5-bedroom home was purchased for $500,000 and sold for $700,000 three years later.

Jamie Lynn Is a Trustee of Her Sister’s Conservatorship

In 2018, the country singer was named the main trustee of her sister’s estate. In August 2020, The Blast reported that Jamie Lynn was named trustee of a trust set up for Britney’s sons, Sean and Jayden. These roles put the “Oops I Did It Again” singer’s sibling in direct contact with her finances.