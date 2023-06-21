‘Zoey 102’! See Jamie Lynn Spears and Other Cast Members Then and Now Ahead of Reunion Movie: Photos

Are you ready? The cast of Zoey 101 is returning in a Paramount+ movie called Zoey 102. The streaming service released the official trailer and poster in June 2023, along with a release date of July 27.

Zoey 102 sees Jamie Lynn Spears reprise her starring role as Zoey Brooks. As seen in the trailer, a man proposes to Zoey after only two dates, and she feels frustrated about everybody being “obsessed” with marriage once they turn 30 years old. As she tells this to longtime friend and former roommate Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders), Zoey receives an invitation from Quinn to be the maid of honor in Quinn’s upcoming wedding with Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood).

Zoey happily accepts the offer and heads to Malibu for the wedding with fellow high school classmates Mark Del Figgalo (Jack Salvatore Jr.), Michael Barret (Christopher Massey), Stacey Dillsen (Abbey Wilde), and of course, Zoey’s former flame Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn). However, Chase is bringing a date, so Zoey hires a man to be her plus one. It looks like all sorts of shenanigans will ensue at this reunion.

Thomas Lennon, Owen Thiele, Dean Geyer, Audrey Whitby and Zach Zagoria also join the cast.

The Emmy-winning original Nickelodeon series followed Zoey and her friends as they attended Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) in California. Zoey 101 ran from 2005 until it was canceled in 2008. Jamie announced the sequel movie in January 2023.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love,” she shared in a statement at the time, per E! News. “As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

Not all of the original Zoey 101 stars are involved in the film, however. Paul Butcher, who played Zoey’s little brother Dustin, shaded Zoey 102 in a January TikTok video. He used a viral soundbite from The Devil Wears Prada. Paul included the text, “The World: I mean … what if we don’t want a Zoey 101 reboot movie anymore? My ex-sister:” as he mouthed, “Oh don’t be ridiculous Andrea, everybody wants this.”

Victoria Justice and Alexa Nikolas, who played Zoey’s roommates Lola and Nicole, respectively, have also sat out of the sequel. Victoria hasn’t said anything about not returning, but Alexa has spoken out against the movie.

“Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon,” she tweeted in January.

Alexa has been vocal about the “unsafe” work environment created at Nickelodeon, where she allegedly experienced bullying from her castmates and “childhood trauma” from series creator Dan Schneider, as she explained at a protest outside Nickelodeon’s headquarters in California in August 2022.

Scroll on to see photos of the Zoey 101 cast members then and now.