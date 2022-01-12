Has Jamie Lynn Spears Received Plastic Surgery? What the Actress Has Said About It

Former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears began her career as one of the most recognizable teens in Hollywood, primarily for her lead role in Zoey 101. After announcing her pregnancy with her first child, Maddie Briann Albridge, Jamie left the teen sitcom and explored more career paths, blossoming throughout her adolescence and into adulthood. She also welcomed second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, with husband Jamie Watson in 2018.

Fans have noticed how much the star has physically changed over the years. However, Jamie has not publicly confirmed whether she’s gone under the knife or underwent other physical enhancements as she grew up. However, some outlets have speculated and claimed over the years that she has had cosmetic alterations, whereas others have refused those claims. And since fame can comes with a cost, the Sweet Magnolias actress has touched on how she handles life in the spotlight, particularly being inspired by sister Britney Spears.

“I was able to see it from a different point of view by watching someone who is obviously now an icon, my sister, go through it,” Jamie said in an interview with Nylon in October 2020. “She went from this small town to become this huge megastar that will always be remembered, and seeing the way she handled it so honestly, to me, that was so brave … She taught me to protect myself. And I think that I learned how to be strong but also keep it honest, and it was 100 percent helpful in every single way.”

She even shared a transformation post in honor of her Nylon interview, captioning it, “How it started vs. how it’s going.” The first picture was from Jamie’s sitcom days as character Zoey Brooks, and the second photo featured the all-grown-up Jamie wearing a striking dark brown suit.

Aside from Jamie’s outlook on growing up with fame, she has also been outspoken about pregnancy — specifically with breast-feeding.

“I’m so thankful my body allowed me to have such a wonderful breastfeeding experience with both of my girls because I know that’s not the case for every mama,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post in August 2021. “We should remember that every woman’s motherhood journey is different, so whether you breastfeed or not, the main thing you baby needs is LOVE to thrive, and a happy mom makes for a happy baby. Sending all my love and support to every mama out there, no matter what your journey may be.”

After her sister’s conservatorship ended in November 2021 Jamie faced backlash from fans of the “Gimme More” singer, with Britney outwardly expressing her outrage at the entire Spears family. As a result, Jamie’s attempt to use proceeds from the sale of her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, as a donation to nonprofit organization This Is My Brave was declined. The organization quickly backpedaled on its decision to accept Jamie’s offer after receiving complaints from fans of the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer.

Three months later, the Jamie addressed the situation between her and her sister on Good Morning America in January 2022: “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” the Mississippi native said. “So, I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

