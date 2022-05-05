Jamie Lynn Spears’ 2 Daughters Are Her Everything: Get to Know Her Kids Maddie and Ivey

Britney Spears‘ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is happily raising her two daughters out of the limelight. She famously became a teen mom in 2008 while she was still a Nickelodeon star and welcomed another daughter 10 years later once she found the love of her life and got married.

Jamie Lynn became pregnant with her daughter Maddie in 2007 at the age of 16 when she was starring on the popular teen TV hit, Zoey 101. It came during a time when Britney was having her own personal crises and issues that led to her 2008 conservatorship.

The former actress wrote in her January 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, that after breaking the news to her family about her pregnancy, “One person after another — and there were many — came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea,” with some suggesting termination.

“They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, ‘It’s too risky to tell Britney about the baby.’ I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able help me in my most vulnerable time,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

Her daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge, whom Jamie Lynn shares with her former teenage boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Casey Aldridge, was born on June 19, 2008, in McComb, Mississippi. The teenager then stepped away from her Hollywood career and the limelight to raise her daughter near her family’s home in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Jamie Lynn and Casey called off their engagement while Maddie was still a toddler, but she quickly found a new man. She began dating local businessman Jamie Watson in 2010, and the couple tied the knot four years later in a New Orleans wedding. They welcomed a daughter Ivey Joan in 2018.

“I knew I wanted to marry her when basically I had fallen in love with Maddie just as much as her. And I couldn’t not be a part of her or Maddie’s life,” Jamie revealed during the 2016 TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. Today, Jamie and Jamie Lynn live a happy life together in Louisiana raising their girls, with Maddie being a straight-A high school student while her little sister looks up to her so much.

