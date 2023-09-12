Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears Married To? Husband Jamie Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears may be an actress but she’s a Southern girl at heart who is family oriented. The Zoey 101 actress has been married for almost a decade and often gives fans a taste of her relationship with husband Jamie Watson online. While Spears is known for her acting career and being pop legend Britney Spears’ younger sister, Watson had no clue she was a bonafide celebrity when they met.

When Did Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson Get Married?

The couple met through mutual friends and dated off-again and on-again for a few years before deciding they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Watson and Spears got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot one year later in New Orleans.

“I was an 18 year old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then I ever had before, and his never changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life,” Spears wrote via Instagram in celebration of their eighth wedding anniversary. “I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that’s what being in love is suppose to feel like, just feeling at peace.”

Do Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Watson Have Kids?

The businessman and Dancing With the Stars season 32 contestant welcomed daughter Ivey Joan in April 2018.

Jamie Lynn Spears/ Instagram

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family! Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known,” Spears told People following the birth of her second daughter.

Before meeting her prince charming, Spears welcomed daughter Maddie in June 2009 with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. Once Spears and Watson began dating, he took on the role as a stepdad naturally and has since formed a strong bond with his stepdaughter.

Maddie has always been involved in sports for her extracurricular activities and Watson has supported her through every game and traveling tournament. Not to mention, he updates his family and friends on her softball accomplishments via Instagram. The family celebrated Maddie and her team becoming the South State Champions in September 2022, two months after she scored the World Series title.

“I was once told that some of life’s best lessons are learned on a ball field, bc working hard with others to achieve something bigger then oneself will teach you how to be a good teammate in sports AND in life,” the Special Forces alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “Proud is an understatement – love these girls and their families so much.”