Is Britney Spears working on a memoir? The “Gimme More” artist and pop queen is rumored to be writing a book about her life. From the hardships she endured throughout her conservatorship to her current marriage to husband Sam Asghari, fans are eager to see what Britney has to say in her own words.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Britney’s rumored memoir.

Is Britney Spears Writing a Memoir?

In April 2023, Page Six reported that the “Circus” singer was working with a ghostwriter named Sam Lansky, a well-regarded author and journalist who has written for multiple publications, including The Atlantic, New York Magazine and Time. He has also covered other A-listers, such as Madonna and Nicki Minaj.

Britney has not publicly confirmed whether she is, in fact, developing a memoir.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What Will Be in Britney Spears’ Rumored Memoir?

According to Page Six, Britney’s rumored memoir will be a “story of triumph” and is expected to be a “groundbreaking instant best seller.”

“It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood — being a little girl with big dreams — her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” one source told the outlet. “It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband, Sam Asghari.”

The insider from the publishing industry also told the outlet that the Mississippi native’s work will be “brutally honest and from the heart.”

“No stone is left unturned,” the source added. “It’s truly a female empowerment story — her taking control of her life.”

A second insider described the rumored book as a “gift” and insisted that it will “shake the world.”

“There are parts of this book that every person, particularly every woman, can relate to and feel less alone,” the source continued. “She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art. … This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages.”

Is Britney Spears Working on New Music?

For the time being, it does not appear that the “Oops!…I Did It Again” songstress is working on any new music. However, she is enjoying the married life with Sam, and her husband gushes about her via Instagram whenever he has the chance.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine,” Sam captioned a black-and-white Instagram post in February 2023, featuring a photo from the couple’s June 2022 wedding.