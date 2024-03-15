Sam Asghari and Britney Spears had wanted children. In April of 2022, the couple announced they were expecting, but the singer, 42, sadly miscarried a month later. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” Brit said at the time. While they’ve since split, Sam hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming a dad. In an exclusive interview with Life & Style, the up-and-coming actor, 30, opened up about his hopes for the future.

When asked if he wants to have a family within the next 10 years, Sam said, “Yes, absolutely.” He also shared a few tips for coping with a breakup. “Focus on yourself, focus on others as well. Give back,” said the former fitness trainer. Most important, though, “celebrate the past,” Sam urged. “Don’t ever feel sad about [it].”