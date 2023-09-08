Britney Spears has been having a rough go of late, with her recent split from husband Sam Asghari leaving fans worried that the 41-year-old is headed for another spiral. Enter Madonna: Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that the “Material Girl” is eager to get the pop princess on her ‘Celebrations Tour’ once it’s back on. “She feels it’s time for Britney to be shown love, guidance and support instead of being manipulated or taken advantage of,” says an insider of the 65-year-old, who infamously locked lips with Brit at the 2003 VMAs. “She’d love her to come on tour.”

Madge isn’t the only superstar who’s tried to revive the “Toxic” singer’s career in the wake of her 13-year conservatorship. In November, her collab with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, and “Mind Your Business,” her song with Will.i.am, dropped in July. While it’s wait and see whether Brit will accept Madonna’s offer, says the insider, “it means the world that one of her all-time idols is rooting for her.”