According to publisher Simon & Schuster, Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, is a “moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope” that reveals “her incredible journey…with remarkable candor and humor.” It’s that purported “candor” that has former flames Colin Farrell and Justin Timberlake worried.

In fact, both stars are so panicked about what the “Toxic” singer, 41, might reveal, their legal teams allegedly insisted the tell-all be delayed until they could read it — and, as a result, the book’s release date was bumped back four whole months, until Oct. 24.

“Britney’s furious; she poured her heart out telling everything about how she was treated by her exes. Now she’s being forced to remove certain things,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “But Colin and Justin are ready to fight back even more, if they have to.”

While attorneys for the two men hope to remove any brand-damaging material before the tome goes to print, Colin, 47, and Justin, 42, won’t stay mum if anything does slip past. “They’ll get their sides of the story out,” insists the source, noting that sitting down for TV interviews is in the realm of possibilities. “Justin and Colin are each prepared to protect their reputations, and it won’t be good for Britney.”

Both men have good reason to be scared. JT and Brit met as young kids on The Mickey Mouse Club, and were an iconic couple from 1999 to 2002, when he allegedly broke up with her via text. Brit later said she was so upset she “couldn’t talk,” but Justin sure could: Post-split, he gave dishy interviews about their sex life and let fans believe “Cry Me a River” was about Britney cheating on him.

Meanwhile, Colin was linked to Brit in 2003 and reportedly shocked the younger, inexperienced pop star with his bad boy behavior — even sending her a bumper sticker reading, “Honk If You’ve Slept With Colin Farrell.” “Britney stands by her recollections. She kept detailed diaries,” the insider reveals to Life & Style. “They were all young and stupid and did some wild things in their past that in today’s culture could definitely be considered indefensible and get you canceled.”

Still, the source warns Britney should tread carefully. Though Justin and Colin wish her the best post-conservatorship, “they want Britney to leave the past in the past. If she doesn’t, they have their own stories to tell. Britney wasn’t a saint, and Justin and Colin say no one twisted her arm,” shares the source. “She has to rethink the collateral damage she’s willing to create with her book because it just might come back to bite her.”