Sophia Bush is more than just an actress. She’s also an activist, humanitarian and entrepreneur, which is why it’s so rare to see photos of her relaxing in swimwear. But some snapshots do exist!

The brunette beauty is usually only seen in swimsuit photos when she’s on vacation, to such warm weather spots as Italy, Mexico and the South of France. Sophia also known how to have fun in the sun stateside, especially during lake and beach getaways where she’ll give fans a glimpse of her fit figure in bikinis and one-pieces.

Fans got to know and love Sophia as Brooke Davis on the iconic teen drama One Tree Hill, which ran from 2003 though 2012. She has stayed lifelong friends with her costars Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, who both attended her June 2022 wedding in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to businessman Grant Hughes.

The trio still works together on the podcast “Drama Queens” where they “dissect every episode, deliver every detail you must know, and devote themselves to you as you rewatch every single scene together” for fans still obsessed with One Tree Hill.

Sophia moved on to a much grittier role as Detective Erin Lindsay on NBC’s Chicago P.D. from 2014 through 2017, while also appearing on its sister shows, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. Her character also had crossovers with the network’s longtime hit, Law & Order: SVU.

The actress revealed the reason behind her surprise departure from Chicago P.D. in 2018, alleging that on set “abusive behavior” prompted her to quit. NBC did not respond to the allegations. Sophia took a nearly five-year hiatus from regular TV work before returning in 2022 to play Dr. Sam Griffith on the CBS medical drama, Good Sam. She has since become more vocal as an activist for women’s issues and the #metoo movement.

The John Tucker Must Die star found joy in her personal life when Grant proposed to her on Italy’s Lake Como in August 2021. Next to a photo of the entrepreneur getting down on one knee in a boat while holding Sophia’s hand, she wrote, “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” adding that it was the “most incredible, moving surprise of my life,” and gushing, “My heart. It bursts.”

The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family at Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art on June 11, 2022. While Sophia didn’t share any swimsuit photos from her romantic European honeymoon, she slipped into a cute royal blue one-piece upon her return while celebrating her 40th birthday weekend in Malibu, surrounded by her new husband and closest pals.

Scroll down to see Sophia’s most incredible bikini and swimsuit photos.