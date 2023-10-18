Former United States women’s soccer star Ashlyn Harris is going through some major life changes amid her split from wife Ali Krieger. The retired athlete filed for divorce in September 2023, with news of the split going public at the beginning of October. Now, fans are digging deep to find out what caused the breakup after multiple reports claimed Ashlyn is dating One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush.

Why Did Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Split?

Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on September 19, 2023, Us Weekly confirmed with the Seminole County Clerk in Florida. Both women have kept tight-lipped about the split, and have not provided a reason for the breakup. However, in mid-October 2023, Ashlyn noticeably removed the words “proud wife” from her Instagram bio.

Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images

Ashlyn and Ali started dating in 2010 when they were both playing on the U.S. Women’s National Team. In the beginning stages of their relationship, they kept their romance private. The women got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot that December. They were married for less than four years at the time of their split.

Is Ashlyn Harris Dating Sophia Bush?

Weeks after the Florida native’s divorce went public, multiple reports claimed Ashlyn took her friendship with Sophia to the next level.

Although neither of the women have publicly addressed the claims, Sophia’s ex-husband Grant Hughes shared his support ​for his former wife.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” his rep exclusively told Life & Style on October 18.

The John Tucker Must Die actress and Grant filed for divorce on June 27 after more than one year of marriage.

Does Ashlyn Harris Have Kids?

Ashlyn and Ali have two children together. They adopted their daughter Sloane in February 2021. She was just two days old at the time. In August 2022, they adopted a son named Ocean.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot of job titles and cool job titles – professional athlete, world champion – but being a mom for sure surpasses it all,” Ashlyn previously told People. “This has been one of the most rewarding, incredible experiences I’ve ever done in my life. And being able to do it with Ali has just been the coolest moment of my life, truthfully. We’re just really, really happy.”

Courtesy of Ashlyn Harris/Instagram

When Did Ashlyn Harris Retire?

In November 2022, Ashlyn announced her retirement from soccer. The goalkeeper was 37 years old at the time and had played 13 years at the senior level.

“It has been my greatest journey to represent this country on and off the field,” Ashlyn said at the time. “[Soccer] has shaped me in every part of my life. I’m proud of the woman I’ve become and I can only thank the people who have supported me and lifted me through it all.” She also specifically thanked her teammates, coaches and fans in the message.

In a May 2023 interview, Ashlyn admitted that she wasn’t missing the busy life of being a soccer star at all. “I am living my best life,” she said on an episode of the “Snacks” podcast. “I don’t have schedules. I don’t have to [say], ‘I can’t, I have to be in bed by 9:30. I have training early.’ I just live. These days, they’re forever behind me.”

She admitted that her retirement was necessary because the pressure of being a soccer player was “not sustainable forever,” adding, “Soccer was just kind of something I did. It’s not really who I am.”

Of course, Ashlyn had quite an impressive career. Most notably, she won two FIFA World Cup championships with the USWNT. Ashlyn played college soccer at the University of North Carolina and was a member of various clubs throughout her professional career, which began in 2009.

What Is Ashlyn Harris Doing Now?

After retiring from soccer, Ashlyn became the Global Creative Ambassador for the Gotham Football Club in the National Women’s Soccer League. Ashlyn previously played for Gotham and is the team’s first creative advisor. Ashlyn’s role involves working on Gotham’s collaborations with brands and other creatives.

“I’m excited for this next phase of my career and to have this special opportunity to continue with Gotham FC in this role,” she said in 2022. “There is so much we can do as a club to further solidify its presence in this market and transform expectations of what a women’s soccer club can be.”

Throughout her career, Ashlyn also became well known for her fashion sense. She was able to combine her love of style and sport via a partnership with Adidas in 2023, as well.