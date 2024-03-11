Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris debuted their relationship at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party five months after romance rumors began to swirl.

The pair took a photo together with actor Eric McCormack inside of the event on Sunday, March 10. Sophia, 41, stunned in a strapless wine-colored Marmar Halim gown that featured a high slit near her thigh, while Ashlyn, 38, opted for a suit with a sheer ivory shirt and sparkling jewels.

The couple has been spotted on a handful of public outings, though the Oscars viewing party marked the first time they’ve posed for an official photo together.

Romance rumors began to circulate in October 2023, with one source telling Page Six that their relationship was “very new” and they had just gone on their first date. “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago,” the insider explained. “This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

Many fans became suspicious of Sophia and Ashlyn’s timeline, as the pair became romantically involved shortly after they split from their spouses. The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Grant Hughes on August 4, 2023, which was just 13 months after they wed. Meanwhile, Ashlyn filed for divorce from fellow United States Women’s National Soccer team athlete Ali Krieger, whom she married in December 2019, on September 19, 2023.

Sophia and Grant, 42, did not share kids together, though Ashlyn and Ali, 39, adopted daughter Sloane in 2021 and son Ocean in August 2022.

After the couple faced allegations that they cheated on their former partners with each other, Ashlyn broke her silence in an Instagram post in November 2023.

“Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly,” she told her followers. “We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy one. This process is never easy, but we were making our way through.”

After noting that “not all marriages last forever,” the professional athlete insisted she “did not step out on [her] marriage.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

“I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy. Like in many partnerships, there was work and therapy and processing done,” Ashlyn continued. “None of this happened on a whim. We spent the entire summer working to tackle the separation and divorce steps outlined for us by our therapists, lawyers, and our shared agency.”

Both Sophia and Ashlyn have done their best to keep personal details about their relationship out of the spotlight, though the “Drama Queens” podcast host seemingly reflected on their love while stating that 2023 was the year that “changed everything” in an Instagram post.

“No more playing small. No more turning my back on myself. No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?’ This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin,” she wrote in January. “I feel my whole self from the tops of my ears to the tips of my toes now. It’s breathtaking. Life giving. Affirming.”