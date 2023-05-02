Unbothered and prepared! Kim Kardashian pays no mind to the backlash following her American Horror Story casting announcement because the budding actress is “of course” taking acting lessons before stepping on set for the “challenge” of starring in a TV show.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” the reality star, 42, told Variety at the Met Gala on Monday, May 1. “I’m so excited for the experience.”

Kim revealed that she would be starring in American Horror Story season 12 with an Instagram video shared on April 10, announcing that the upcoming season would be called Delicate. It was revealed that she would act alongside Emma Roberts in the show. While the Unfabulous alum has already been photographed film some scenes around New York City, Kim hasn’t stepped on to set just yet.

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month,” she shared on Monday. “But production has already started, and I’m so excited.”

Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Following the April casting announcement, Kim received major backlash from other stars. Patti LuPone, for one, slammed the Skims’ founder’s involvement in the show.

“Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, you know, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington,” the 74-year-old questioned on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 23, making a reference to the 1935 Noël Coward song with lyrics that read, “Don’t put your daughter on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

The Broadway alum claimed that Kim was “taking a role away” from other actors.

Similarly, Sharon Stone was not happy with the AHS casting choice.

“Well … you know … acting It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art,” the Basic Instinct actress commented on Access Hollywood‘s Instagram post, about Patti’s criticisms. “We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing.”

Sharon appeared to be referencing the Malcolm Gladwell book Outliers in which the author wrote 10,000 hours of practice allows for success.

However, despite the backlash, AHS creator Ryan Murphy is fully on board with Kim’s involvement in the show.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on April 10. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”