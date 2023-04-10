Kim Kardashian has a bunch of career paths under her belt. From studying law to starring in her hit reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, the entrepreneur is a busy bee. Kim has also acted in a handful of TV shows and movies, but perhaps her most notable is her upcoming role in season 12 of American Horror Story.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kim’s newest onscreen role!

What Acting Roles Has Kim Kardashian Starred in?

After gaining worldwide fame in the early 2000s, Kim made her feature film debut in the 2008 parody film, Disaster Movie, in which she portrayed Lisa Taylor, who gets struck by a meteor. In 2013, Kim landed the role of Ava in the romantic drama Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.

Aside from onscreen characters, the SKKN founder has also dipped into voice acting roles. Kim played the sassy poodle Delores in PAW Patrol: The Movie in 2021, and she is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming animated sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I think the character Delores fits me perfectly,” she explained during a previous behind-the-scenes video from the first film. “My kids love Paw Patrol, so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited.”

Kim shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Part in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12?

In April 2023, the makeup mogul dropped the bombshell that she joined the cast of the anthology thriller show American Horror Story for season 12. Kim shared an Instagram video at the time of a teaser trailer, which only revealed series star Emma Roberts and Kim’s names while an eerie rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby” played in the background. Emma portrayed multiple characters throughout the anthology series after she first joined the show in 2013 for the Coven season, followed by Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.

Kim’s Instagram clip also revealed the name of the season: Delicate.

Emma reshared the same clip and captioned her post, “This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE.”

What Movies Does Kim Kardashian Want to Star in?

In September 2022, the Skims founder teased that she would accept an onscreen acting role if it was the right one for her.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about,” she told Interview magazine at the time, adding, “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do.”

Although she added at the time that she was “not actively looking,” Kim concluded that “things just come when they’re supposed to.”