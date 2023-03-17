Sharon Stone‘s career blasted off when she became a breakout star in 1992’s Basic Instinct. Keep reading to find out the actress’ net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Sharon Stone’s Net Worth?

The Flight Attendant star is worth approximately $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Sharon Stone Make Money?

The Pennsylvania native has been working in Hollywood since the late 1980s but became an internationally bankable movie star following the success of Basic Instinct, which ended up making $350 million at the box office worldwide. When it came time for the movie’s sequel in 2006, Sharon received a $13.6 million paycheck. Domestically, her films have raked in over $1.53 billion, adjusted for inflation, according to Forbes in 2018.

Sharon earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for 1995’s Casino, while taking home a Golden Globe Award for the same category in the Martin Scorsese-directed film. She’s been working nonstop in Hollywood for three decades and that’s due to her love of moviemaking.

“I think it’s that I love what I do. When I go to work, I love being there, I love the people that I work with, I love the crew, the production designers, the set decorators, I love everyone there and I love the sense of being a team,” Sharon told Forbes. “I love that we work together, and we make something out of nothing, we’re capturing it on film and bringing this magical thing into people’s lives.”

Additionally, Sharon became a spokeswoman for LensCrafters in 2022. “Eyewear has become not only a vision solution for me, but an empowering outlet to show my personality and creativity as an accessory,” she said in a statement at the time. It’s unclear how much she was paid for the deal.

Did Sharon Stone Lose Money in the 2023 Banking Collapse?

The Tinseltown icon claimed “half” her fortune was wiped out in March 2023 when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, as well as several other smaller banking institutions.

While receiving an award at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser on March 16, she made the revelation while encouraging others to give financially to the cause.

“I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a f—king check. And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here,” Sharon revealed.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) acted to create a “bridge bank” in an action designed to protect all depositors’ money they had with SVB, so hopefully Sharon will be able to recoup her losses.