Bringing out their best looks! The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is taking place in France from May 17 to May 28, and the celebs have turned heads while walking various red carpets.

Kristen Stewart, for one, sported a red Chanel suit and left little to the imagination by not wearing a bra while posing for pictures at the Crimes of the Future photocall.

“I’ve been allowed to excavate my own story within Chanel’s continuous stories,” the actress told WWD ahead of her May 23 appearance at the film festival. “The reality outside of a narrative is interesting, because when I watch a show it seems like a movie. Anytime I ever feel curious about a certain look or averse to a certain look, they always encourage me to just take my own path. I never feel dressed by another person. I never feel like I’m selling a product. I always feel encouraged to like, you know, find myself.”

Of working with Chanel, Kristen joked, “I drive these people crazy. But no one ever really gets mad at me, I’m always encouraged to do my thing.”

She’s not the only celeb who has turned heads during this year’s Cannes celebration! Anne Hathaway has gone viral for her looks, with some declaring that she’s “won Cannes.”

“You hire [stylist] Erin Walsh and you trust her,” the actress told People on May 20 of her showstopping looks. “You know, I’ve never been to Cannes, and I’ve been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I’ve noticed certain things you can never go wrong with. You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first experience wearing all white. So that was what I did.”

It’s safe to say that this mindset totally worked out for her, because the backless looks and braless dresses have been serving her well on the red carpet! Scroll through the gallery to see the best celebrity braless looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.