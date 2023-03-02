Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood’s great beauties, and the actress looks amazing as she approaches her 65th birthday on March 10, 2023. But has she undergone plastic surgery to help maintain her youthful appearance?

The Basic Instinct star had her breasts enlarged without her knowledge in 2001 when she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after doctors removed benign tumors that were “gigantic, bigger than my breast alone,” Sharon wrote in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice.

“When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said ‘go better with your hip size,'” Sharon told The Times U.K. “He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent,” she said of the doctor. He “thought that I would look better with bigger, ‘better’ boobs.”

Sharon has admitted to getting a lot of Botox, but not entirely for vanity’s sake. “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she revealed to Vogue Arabia in their September 2022 cover story.

The Pennsylvania native said that getting the facial injections went from a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.” Sharon suffered a brain hemorrhage and stroke in 2001 that nearly killed her.

The Flight Attendant actress revealed that she dumped a younger man she had been dating over the topic of fillers. When the unnamed suitor asked if she used Botox, Sharon responded, “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.” After that, they soon parted ways.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” she told the publication, adding, “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit,” about how she’s worth so much more than just her physical appearance.

Sharon has been an inspiration for women as they mature by proudly sharing bikini photos on Instagram. In a sexy July 2022 snapshot, she posed topless with just a blanket keeping the picture from being NSFW.

“I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there,” the mother of three told the outlet. Sharon added that she and her network of friends help support and uplift each other, because “life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older.”

But despite being 64 at the time, Sharon said she never felt more alive. “I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful.”

Scroll down to see Sharon’s transformation over the years in photos.