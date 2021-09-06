Calling him out? Amelia Gray Hamlin seemingly shaded boyfriend Scott Disick amid his ongoing drama with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The 20-year-old model posted a photo via Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 5, that showed a tank top that read, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” Scott, 38, and Amelia were first romantically linked in October 2020.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s poignant post came one week after Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged Instagram DM from Scott shading the mother of his three children during her PDA-packed trip to Italy with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

“Yo, is this chick OK?!!! Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote to the male model, 28, on August 30 along with a photo of Kourtney, 42, straddling Travis, 45, on a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French athlete, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, responded. The screenshot showed Scott and Younes do not follow each other on Instagram.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” Younes wrote on bombshell screenshot, seemingly in reference to the famous family shading him on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Flip It Like Disick star has not publicly responded to the alleged screenshot. However, he posted a photo on his Instagram Story on September 3 showing his view of an ocean and wrote, “Life’s a beach.”

Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after nearly a decade together but have remained close friends and coparents while raising their kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Their relationship has seemingly taken a downward turn amid Kourtney’s hot romance with Travis, with whom she went Instagram official with in February. In fact, an insider told Life & Style on September 2 that things have been tense between the coparents for a while.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider explained. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”