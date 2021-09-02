The saga continues! Younes Bendjima shared a cryptic message amid his drama with Scott Disick. The male model reposted an Instagram photo from January to his Stories with the caption, “Don’t play with that boy, he is not one of them.”

To hammer home his point, Younes, 28, added, “I said it, I mean it.” The shady text comes just two days after Younes leaked an alleged Instagram DM from Scott, 38, calling out their mutual ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

According to the screengrab Younes shared, the Talentless founder sent him a photo of Kourtney, 42, straddling Travis, 45, on a boat during their vacation in Venice, Italy. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Scott read.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, adding, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” as his caption. To conclude, Younes shared a final Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long. Tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Although Scott, who is dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin, has yet to confirm the legitimacy of the DM, a source revealed to In Touch that he’s “accusing” Kourtney and Travis of “going overboard with the PDA” since taking their relationship public in February.

“He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers,” the insider added referring to Scott and Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

As for the Poosh.com founder, she’s “used to” Scott “making snide comments” about her romance with Travis, the source explained. “It’s twisted of Scott to shade Kourtney to Younes, especially as her two exes never even got on. She feels Scott should mind his own business and focus on his own relationship and stop interfering with hers.”