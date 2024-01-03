Congratulations are in order for Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty and his wife, Kimberly Daugherty, after she gave birth to baby No. 2.

“We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all. Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty,” Brant, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1.

In addition to the announcement, he shared adorable photos of his newborn son with the couple’s 2-year-old son, Wilder, as well as clips and snapshots of Aero’s first few days home.

Shortly after he shared the post, several of Brant’s friends and fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple. “Omg Huge Congrats Daughertys!!” Grey’s Anatomy actress Jaicy Elliot wrote. Meanwhile, Brant’s Pretty Little Liars costar Julian Morris added heart and smiling emojis.

Brant and Kim, 34, welcomed baby No. 2 after they announced that they were expecting in October 2023.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy,'” the Nature of Romance actress told E! News while recalling how she shared the exciting news with Wilder and her husband. “And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him.”

Brant also shared his experience from the moment, adding, “My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!”

The couple also opened up about their expectations of being parents of two. “We think we’ll be okay,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “There’s two of us and there’s two kids, so the math is working in our favor so far.”

However, Kim admitted she wasn’t feeling quite as confident when it came to raising two young kids. “Wilder’s 2, so he shows his age sometimes, and I definitely look at Brant and say, ‘How are we possibly going to do this?'” she said. “I know we will, and, generally, Wilder has been a very, very easy child and is very well-behaved and good-natured.”

Courtesy of Brant Daugherty/Instagram

While the couple said they “can’t wait” to see how Wilder interacts with his younger sibling, Brant said he didn’t think their eldest son “really understands” that their family was growing. “But he’s really excited about getting to be a big brother,” the Mingle All the Way actor added.

Brant and Kim tied the knot during a ceremony in Northern California attended by 200 of their family and friends back in 2019. “We’re so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife!” the pair told People at the time of their nuptials.