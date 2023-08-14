Ashley Olsen gave birth to baby No. 1, Life & Style can confirm on Monday, August 14. It’s the first child for the designer and husband Louis Eisner whom she married on December 28, 2022.

“Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after TMZ reported the news.

The couple have reportedly named their son Otto, although they have yet to comment on their baby’s arrival or share any photos. Their bundle of joy reportedly arrived several months ago.

The Full House alum, 37, is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and has not been photographed out and about in months, thus she was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps. Their wedding was an equally private affair with only a small group of friends and family.

Ashley and Louis were first linked as a couple in October 2017 after being friends for several years. They weren’t photographed together until August 2018 when they were snapped showing off PDA while walking arm-in-arm in Los Angeles. The pair sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 when they were photographed together in L.A. while Ashley appeared to be wearing a mystery band on her ring finger.

Louis didn’t make Ashley Instagram official until August 2021 while on a sailing trip with friends, while The Row co-owner doesn’t have social media accounts. The pair made their first red carpet appearance the following month at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles, which supported Louis’ dad Eric Eisner‘s Young Eisner Scholar foundation.

The Los Angeles based artist’s father is a lawyer and movie mogul who served as president of the David Geffen Company from 1980 to 1990. His mom, Lisa Eisner, is a famed jewelry designer with an A-list clientele.

Ashley’s most public romance to date was her three-year relationship with The Hangover star Justin Bartha. The pair split in 2011, and he went on to marry fitness expert Lia Smith in a Hawaiian ceremony on January 4, 2014. The pair share two daughters. Prior to Ashley’s relationship with Louis, she was involved with financier Richard Sachs for five months beginning in October 2016.

Dax Shepard shocked fans when he revealed in a February 2022 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he and Ashley had a secret romance 10 years prior. “I dated Ashley Olsen. And she’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” the Parenthood alum gushed, adding that she was launching The Row with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen at the time.

“When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way. So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s–t and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive,” he said, adding that Ashley is “super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent.”