Love is in the air! Like most luxurious celebrities, Ashley Olsen and boyfriend Louis Eisner are spending their summer in Italy while enjoying the company of their friends but more importantly, one another. The two were spotted spending the day on the water in Pantelleria while packing on some sweet PDA.The Full House alum and artist got a tan session in with friends before enjoying a boat ride on the Mediterranean sea, as seen in photos obtained by Life & Style. While going for a subtle look, the couple wore baseball hats and sunglasses, while Ashley paired her outfit with an oversized striped blouse dress.

During their rare public outing, the designer and her beau got handsy as Louis gave her a nice shoulder massage. They were in a love daze and gave each other gentle hand kisses as they were walking to their beachside location as his arm was around her. Like the true gentleman he is, the creative helped Ashley off of the boat by lending her a strong, helping hand.

Speaking of hands, Ashley was sporting a dainty gold band on that finger, reigniting speculation if Louis popped the big question. The New York Minute star sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 when she was spotted wearing a simple black bang on her engagement finger while she enjoyed a date night in L.A. with Louis.

It’s been nearly five years into their relationship, and the two have kept their romance as under wraps as possible. After they decided to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship, the pair fell head over heels in love with one another and even met each other’s families early into their love fest.

Considering the child star isn’t your average celebrity, the two are a match made in heaven when it comes to staying out of the public eye and taking their relationship at their own speed.

The pair even keep their social media posts about one another to a bare minimum, but that doesn’t stop Louis from snapping a cute photo of the famous twin. While taking a peaceful nature walk, powered by a cold glass of beer, the California native uploaded a photo of his lady on his Instagram Stories in July 2021.

In the photo, Ashley looked like she was on the hunt while wearing off-white linen pants, a crewneck half on, a backward baseball cap and sunnies. She paired the ensemble with a machete and a cold brew.

