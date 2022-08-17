Not holding back! Rachel Bilson is reflecting on her romance with Bill Hader, and revealed that she misses this one major thing about him … “his big d–k.”

“We can keep that. … And cut, let’s move on,” the actress, 40, quipped on the Monday, August 15, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast featuring guest Tommy Dorfman — whose question about what Rachel misses the most about her ex prompted the NSFW reply.

While The O.C. alum has kept quiet about her past relationship with the Barry star, 44, Rachel offered some insight into the fallout of their split during a separate “Broad Ideas” episode, which was released on June 6. At the time of their breakup, Rachel explained that she “could not leave [her] house” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and “had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel” the breakup.

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she added. “Harder than childbirth. … If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that, and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Rachel and Bill first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 and went public with their low-key relationship in January 2020 when walking the Golden Globes red carpet together. However, things between them didn’t last too long as Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that they had split.

Rachel’s short-lived romance with Bill was her first public relationship since she dated Hayden Christensen on and off for 10 years in the public eye. The former flames, who share 7-year-old daughter Briar Rose, split in October 2017.

“Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything’s about the kid,” the Jumper star told People in July 2021 about coparenting with her ex. “As long as you put the kid first, everything will be OK.”

While Rachel has continued to keep her dating life under wraps following her and Bill’s split, the Saturday Night Live alum has since moved on with Anna Kendrick. News of the comedian and Pitch Perfect star’s relationship broke in January, with a source telling People that they had been dating “quietly for over a year.”

A separate insider revealed to Us Weekly in February that Bill and Anna are a pretty normal couple.

“Bill and Anna clicked right away. They dig each other’s sense of humor,” the source shared at the time, noting that the duo likes to fly “under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy.”