Out the town! Ashley Olsen was spotted in a bright blue blouse while enjoying a night with friends in New York City on Friday, May 14.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former Full House star, 34, rocked a long blue button-up under a dark jacket with jeans and black sandals while walking with her confidants. She also wore a white face mask.

The fashion designer, who owns high-end brand The Row with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, has been dating boyfriend Louis Eisner since October 2017. The former child star’s romance with the 32-year-old came just after a five-month fling with financier Richard Sachs. Ashley and Louis sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 — two years into their romance — when she was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.

Most recently, the CDFA Award winner and the Still House Group artist were spotted enjoying a double date with friends in New York City in March. They held hands while walking and wore face masks for protection during the romantic outing.

When she isn’t spending time with her man, Ashley has been there for her twin, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy in May 2020. “Mary-Kate doesn’t want to be alone, so she’s staying with Ashley,” an insider told In Touch the same month, noting the “support” Ashley has been giving her twin in the aftermath of her divorce filing. “Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on,” the source added. The former flames reached a divorce settlement in January 2021.

It’s clear both Ashley and Mary-Kate are very strong women with good heads on their shoulders. Their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, reflected on some good advice the girls once gave her during an interview with The Off-Camera Show on YouTube.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“I think there are two things, something my sisters always say which might have come from my father at one point,” she said in March 2021. “It’s that ‘no’ is a full sentence. I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say ‘no.’ I just really like that in all aspects of life.”