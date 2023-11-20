Suki Waterhouse announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson on November 19, 2023. Pregnancy rumors began swirling around the couple in mid-November, and she confirmed suspicions at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City, but who is the actress and model?

Who Is Suki Waterhouse?

Suki began modeling in the United Kingdom at just 16 years old after being discovered in a London pub by a modeling scout. Over the years, fans have seen her in campaigns for big brands like H&M, Redken and Burberry. The mom-to-be eventually pivoted to an acting career and made her feature film debut in the 2012 movie, Pusher. She also appeared in films such as Insurgent and the comedic take on the classic, Pride and Prejudice, called Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. In 2023, Suki nabbed the role of Karen Sirko in the Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones and the Six, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Who Has Suki Dated?

Suki and Robert were first spotted out together in 2018, a year after he split with his ex-fiancée, FKA Twigs, but before that Suki had relationships with Miles Kane and Bradley Cooper.

Suki and Miles got together in 2011 and dated for two years before calling it quits. Miled was one of the front men for the indie rock band, The Last Shadow Puppets. He spoke about his and Suki’s relationship to the Daily Star in 2013.

“I fell in love for the first time making this album, but I fell out of love too,” the singer said. “One of the angry songs, ‘Give Up,’ I wrote when I was still in the relationship, and it blows my head that it came true.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

After splitting with Miles, Suki began dating Bradley in 2013, after the two met at the Elle Style Awards. The couple’s relationship received plenty of backlash due to their 17-year age difference. She was only 21 at the time while The Hangover actor was 37. Bradley and Suki ended things in 2015.

The Pokémon: Detective Pikachu actress was spotted out with Dead to Me star James Marsden in April 2015 and later seen with Death Note actor Nat Wolff in June of the same year. However, Suki’s next long-term relationship was with Diego Luna, who costarred with her in The Bad Batch. The couple dated on and off starting in the early summer of 2015 until the fall of 2017 before parting ways for good.

What Has Suki Said About Dating Robert Pattinson?

Both Robert and Suki have kept their relationship details under wraps for the most part. Occasionally, the couple might post a cute photo on their Instagram accounts, but other than that, Robert said he likes to keep things private.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Robert said in an interview with The Sunday Times in April 2019. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better.”

Suki, however, gushed about their relationship to the same outlet in February 2023.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.”

The couple’s first child is due in 2024.