Edward Cullen, Forever! See Robert Pattinson’s Transformation From ‘Twilight’ to Now
Whether or not you were #TeamEdward back in the day, there’s no denying that every diehard Twilight fan had a soft spot for Robert Pattinson. What a lot of people don’t know, however, is that Rob’s catapult into Hollywood stardom started well before his vampire days.
The A-lister has come a long way, and his transformation from teen heartthrob to smoking hot leading man is incredible. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the pictures from 2005 to today!
1 of 16
2 of 16
3 of 16
4 of 16
5 of 16
6 of 16
7 of 16
8 of 16
9 of 16
10 of 16
11 of 16
12 of 16
13 of 16
14 of 16
15 of 16
16 of 16