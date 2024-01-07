halle bailey confirms she gave birth to baby no 1 with ddg

Halle Bailey is a mom! After fans speculated for months that The Little Mermaid star was hiding a pregnancy, Halle announced the arrival of baby No. 1 with boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr., on Saturday, January 6.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Halle, 23, captioned a photo of herself and DDG, 26, holding the little one’s hand. “Welcome to the world my halo.”

In addition to revealing Halo’s name in the Instagram caption, Halle confirmed the moniker by showing off the newborn’s name plate bracelet in the announcement photo. She also poked fun at all the speculation surrounding her pregnancy by adding, “The world is desperate to know you,” along with winking and laughing emojis.

hallebailey/Instagram

While pregnant in 2023, Halle never publicly spoke about the rumors that she was expecting her first child. Fans began wondering if she was carrying a baby when they noticed that she seemingly started to wear baggier clothing while out and about.

In November 2023, Halle clapped back at people who were making comments that claimed she had a “pregnancy nose” in new social media photos.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” the actress said in a video. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Halle and DDG started dating in 2022, going public with their relationship on Instagram in March of that year. While the two have attended many red carpet events together, they are mostly private about their romance. However, the “Do It” singer called the rapper her “first deep, deep, real love” in an interview in September 2023.

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving someone else,” she also told People in May 2023. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

She also gushed that her man is a “real Prince Charming.”

Meanwhile, DDG opened up about the relationship in an interview with The Breakfast Club in November 2022. “I’ve never been with nobody that’s, like, really motivated me like she do,” he shared. He also confirmed that he plans on proposing to Halle one day.