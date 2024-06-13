Inside Anne Hathaway’s ‘Drive’ Toward Acting Career, Toned Body

Anne Hathaway has a big hit on her hands with The Idea Of You – and she’s determined to build on it by taking on more challenging roles, whilst whipping herself into the shape of her life in time for summer and playing the role of hands-on mom to her and husband Adam Shulman’s two young kids. An insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “Anne overcompensates for spending ninety percent of her time away from Hollywood [the place] by really giving it her all when she actually is a lead in one of these big studio or streaming productions.”

“Yes, she has built a thick wall between her family life – at a time when her kids really need her – and her acting career, but when Anne walks onto a set, ‘not trying hard’ isn’t in her vocabulary and she gets that Tom Cruise-level of focus going pretty quickly,” the insider says. “To that end, The Idea of You is shaping up to be her Jerry Maguire – a movie that is totally winning and romantic because of what she’s bringing to the table, which is a lot.”

Anne shares son Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, with husband Adam, 43. After building her family, the Princess Diaries used her “thick skin” to help lead her sobriety.

“I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem. I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem,” she told Modern Luxury’s Boston Common Magazine in 2019. “When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house.”

Now, the insider tells Life & Style that “Anne also brings that fire to her workouts, and she’s like a 22-year-old when she’s in the gym and keeping her body tight and toned.”

Getty

“Remember, Anne has done and continues to want to do action movies and show off that side of herself too! I don’t think she’d ever be happy with a career where she’s only acting in rom-coms, even though she’s as good at that genre as anybody. She’s much more admiring of somebody like her old friend Jennifer Garner, who not only has managed to do awesome martial arts and action projects but also continues to make family movies, dramas and continues to be a devoted full time mom,” the insider gushes of the ​Ocean’s 8 actress. “Anne has that drive too. It’s a degree of focus a lot of people just don’t have, including her husband Adam, who is laid back in the extreme and anything but a ‘Type A’ personality. Their differences are why they work as a couple.”