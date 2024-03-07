Anne Hathaway Kids: Her 2 Sons With Husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway may attend a ton of high-list events, but once she goes home, she keeps her family life out of the spotlight. So, it sometimes comes as a shock to fans when they find out that the Oscar-winning actress is a mother of two with husband Adam Shulman.

“It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two [of her worlds] up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully,” Anne told Porter in November 2023. “But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself.”

Anne Hathaway’s Eldest Son Jonathan

The Devil Wears Prada star gave birth to her first child on March 24, 2016. The following year, Anne recalled the moment she almost accidentally injured Jonathan, whom she calls Johnny, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Anne explained that she saw kids slowly going down a slide in NYC, so she decided to take her son on the playground for a little supervised fun.

“But what I hadn’t thought about was physics. So, you have a 35 pound child going down, it’s one speed, you have me and my son, it’s like … not 35 lbs., so we just go around the corner and instead of slowing down like the other kids, we speed up,” she said. “And as it speeds up, my thoughts slow down, and I just look ahead and I get very serious and very focused and I think, ‘I must stick this landing.’ Stuck it. Stuck that landing. And you know how it is when you’ve just almost killed your child but you didn’t? You’re shaking on the inside, you’re like, ‘Walk it off, walk it off, everything’s fine.’ And then we went back to the swings and stayed there forever.”

Anne Hathaway’s Youngest Son Jack

The Idea of You actress announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2 via Instagram alongside a full-length mirror photo of her growing belly.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣ #2⁣,” she wrote in July 2019. “⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Courtesy of Anne Hathaway/ Instagram

Although she shared the news of her pregnancy, unlike her first time around, Anne has kept Jack’s birthday under wraps. That being said, she gave fans a rough estimate of his age during an October 2020 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Now, I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he’s all over that performance,” she told cohosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”