Let’s get loud! In honor of her 54th birthday, on July 24, Jennifer Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, threw the star an epic bash at the couple’s new $60 million Beverly Hills mansion. “All the kids were there,” the birthday girl later wrote of the couple’s blended brood in her On The JLo newsletter. “It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party.” And some boogying. In a clip from the festivities, Jennifer — wearing a slinky, backless silver gown — can be seen dancing on a table to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” Says a source: “She had the best time. She was treated like a queen and loved every second.”

It’s shaping up to be Jennifer’s best decade yet. She and Ben, 50, celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding shortly before her birthday and she’s set to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, this summer. The mom to twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex Marc Anthony, is also settling in as stepmom to Ben’s kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with his former wife, Jennifer Garner. Not to mention she’s fitter than ever — flaunting her rock-hard abs in a Valentino bikini on social media. “Jennifer’s come to see aging as an achievement,” says the source. “She’s proud of her success and feels sexier and more confident than ever.”

FITNESS FIRST

That ageless appearance takes work. “Jennifer exercises every day in some form,” reveals the source. When she’s not table dancing, the “On the Floor” singer alternates between cardio, yoga, Pilates and strength-training sessions. “She’s a fitness freak,” adds the source. “She gets up at 5 a.m. to hit the gym and she’s very disciplined about eating clean and avoiding too many calories and carbs.” The Super Bowl halftime vet is well aware her ridiculously fit body — and booty — is one of her biggest assets. “Jennifer has never taken her looks for granted,” says the source, “and she’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape. She also loves feeling healthy and youthful.”

HAPPY AT HOME

Ben was the missing piece prior to their 2021 reunion. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing,” she’s said of rekindling the romance after their 2004 split. Married life is a dream come true. “There are days when Jennifer still has to pinch herself to check she’s not dreaming,” says the source. “She believes she and Ben needed that time apart so they could both grow. Ben completes her life,” adds the source. “He’s her soulmate and best friend.”

In January, the Mother actress admitted blending their families and moving in together was an “emotional transition.” Now, says the source, the stepsibs are happily ensconced in their new L.A. digs. “Jennifer is very close with Ben’s kids,” reveals the source, noting that she also gets along great with their actress mom. “There’s no bad blood there.” Adds the source: “Jennifer has become much more mature with age. She doesn’t sweat the small stuff. It’s a magical time in her life, and she’s thrilled to shout it from the rooftops.”