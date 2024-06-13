Kendall Jenner’s family are not fans of her on-again beau Bad Bunny, but she’s forging ahead with the romance and warning them to stop meddling or she’ll run for the hills and not come back.

“The first time they dated everyone was super supportive and totally gave him a chance but he didn’t exactly try to win anyone in the family over, he acted like he was above them all,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s also been very open about how he doesn’t see himself settling down or getting married anytime soon, if ever, so of course Kendall’s family worries that she’s wasting her time.”

The insider continues, “But as far as they’re concerned the worst part is how he handled their breakup. It was very sudden, he went from being hot and heavy to cold and distant, and it was right before Christmas.”

The supermodel, 28, and the “I Like It” artist, 30, were first linked after being spotted on a double date with Kendall’s bestie Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, in February 2023. They kept their relationship on the downlow until the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen supporting her man during his headlining set at Coachella that April.

They quickly became one of Hollywood’s hottest It couples with Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) even seemingly dissing Kendall’s ex Devin Booker in his song “Coco Chanel.”

By December 2023 the romance had simmered, and the pair called it quits, something sources tell Life & Style her famous famous “aren’t willing to forgive him for.”

“[They] aren’t holding back telling her she’s making a mistake giving him another chance. He’s a player, everyone knows it,” the insider continues. “But Kendall claims she doesn’t care, that she’s just having fun and likes spending time with him and isn’t obsessed with being in a serious relationship either. She gets very defensive and angry if anyone in the family tries to bring it up and has told them all to butt out or risk getting blocked by her.”

Kendall and the Puerto Rico native have seemingly rekindled their relationship after getting cozy at a Met Gala afterparty in May. That same month, the Kardashians star was seen at the “Monaco” singer’s show in Orlando on May 20. The pair were later caught sneaking out of a Miami hotel on May 26, days after having dinner together at Gekko, a restaurant owned by Bad Bunny and pal David Grutman.