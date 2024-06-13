The inaugural Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist finalized their divorce two months after announcing their separation, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

The pair settled their divorce on Wednesday, June 12, and agreed to waive a final hearing.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, walked down ​the aisle for the second time in both of their lives in January after meeting on The Golden Bachelor season 1. Bachelor Nation filled the guest list of the televised wedding that took place at La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs.

The ​night was filled with blissful love and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that “Theresa and Gerry were so excited to get married.”

“They feel so lucky to have found each other, especially knowing how hard it is to find love later in life,” the insider said days after their nuptials. “Gerry and Theresa were at the venue all week preparing with the team, and the staff kept joking that the Golden Bachelor and his fiancée were a lot less diva-ish than what they’re used to! No bridezillas here!”

Before exchanging vows, Gerry and Theresa revealed their plans to relocate as he lived in Indiana and she she resided in New Jersey. Fans grew concerned for the couple after TMZ reported that they were living separately three months after their wedding.

However, signs pointed to no trouble in paradise as Gerry and Theresa reunited with their Golden Bachelor costars to film an episode of Celebrity Family Feud on April 5. Days later, a separate insider exclusively gave Life & Style details into why Gerry and Theresa weren’t living under the same roof.

“The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey. Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her but that didn’t happen,” the insider revealed. “They’re still working out the logistics. Theresa’s planning a visit to see Gerry this month and they FaceTime and text. They’re clearly set in their ways, but they’re still very much in love.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Gerry and Theresa announced their separation on April 12 during a sit-down interview with host Juju Chang on Good Morning America.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said alongside his now ex-wife. “The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”