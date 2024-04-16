Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist to Be on Family Feud Amid Divorce

One last TV appearance! The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to appear with their families on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which they filmed days before announcing their divorce.

Sources told TMZ on Monday, April 15, that the retired restauranteur, 72, and his now-estranged wife, 70, acted like a “happy couple” while filming the game show, so their divorce announcement a few days later was especially shocking to those involved in the Celebrity Family Feud episode. ABC reportedly still plans to air the episode, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Gerry previously teased on April 7 that he was filming an episode of the game show by sharing photos from the day on Instagram. He included two snaps on the red carpet with his daughters, Angie Turner and Jenny Young, as well as a selfie on the set with Angie, Jenny, Theresa and her kids, Tommy Nist and Jen Woolston. The carousel also featured a selfie with Meghan Trainor, hinting that her family also participated in the episode.

“Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family,” he wrote in the caption, tagging everyone.

Gerry and Theresa confirmed in an interview on Good Morning America on April 12 that they were planning to divorce three months after they tied the knot in a televised event on ABC.

“We’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said.

Explaining what led to their split, the TV personality continued, “The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Gerry Turner/Instagram

Gerry and Theresa had been living apart since their wedding, with the former restauranteur remaining in Indiana and the financial services professional staying in her home state of New Jersey. The couple struggled to agree on where to live, although they previously seemed set on the idea of moving to North Carolina together.

Though Gerry and Theresa seemed to be in mutual agreement about their marriage ending, a source exclusively told Life & Style that this was not the case.

“Gerry and Theresa are giving up on their marriage, but they both weren’t on the same page as they’d like you to believe,” the insider said. “Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry. She wanted to work at it more than him.”