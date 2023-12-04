taylor swift wears brittany mahomes jacket at travis' game

Taylor Swift popped up at Travis Kelce’s game in Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3, and Kansas City Chiefs fans noticed that her outfit looked a bit familiar. The singer stunned in an all black ensemble, which she paired with a long red coat.

Back in November 2022, Brittany Mahomes, whose husband is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rocked the same jacket with her own black outfit. She posted photos wearing the look on her Instagram at the time.

Taylor, 33, and Brittany, 28, have become fast friends since the “Blank Space” singer started dating Travis, 34, leading fans to speculate that the pop star borrowed the coat from her new pal. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, also claimed that “most Chiefs WAGs” own the jacket.

brittanylynne/Instagram

This was the fourth Chiefs game that Taylor attended. She sat with Brittany and another Chiefs WAG, Lyndsay Bell, in a private box at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19, making this the first time that Taylor was in the crowd for a loss.

Taylor went public with her relationship with the NFL star on September 24. After dating reports surfaced online earlier that month, she confirmed the romance rumors by sitting with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, for a Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium. With her Eras tour on a break until February, fans are expecting her to show up at more football games in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the tight end is just as supportive. During a bye week from football in November, Travis flew to Argentina for the Eras tour. He sang and danced along in the crowd as Taylor performed for thousands of fans. She ended the show by running into his arms backstage and giving him a kiss, with the sweet moment going viral after being captured on video.

Travis had previously attended the Eras tour in July and professed his admiration for Taylor on his “New Heights” podcast afterward. He also admitted that he wanted to meet Taylor and give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet at the show. Unfortunately, the stars didn’t align for them to cross paths that night, but mutual friends eventually helped them get together.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’” Travis told The Wall Street Journal in November. “I had somebody playing Cupid. [Taylor] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”