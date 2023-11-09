The queen of the Country Music Association Awards is in the house! Lainey Wilson, who is the most-nominated artist at the awards show for the second year in a row, looked fabulous in a strapless black jumpsuit with ruffled bell bottoms, silver jewlery and a black cowboy hat as she walked the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8. Standing at her side was her boyfriend of more than two years, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, in an all-black suit and matching hat.

Lainey leads the pack with a whopping nine nominations this year, and she’s already won two: Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both for her and HARDY’s song “Wait in the Truck.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Lainey’s appearance on the red carpet at the CMA Awards 2023.