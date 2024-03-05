Kelly Clarkson hosted country singer Lainey Wilson on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of her daytime talk show and the ladies each wore denim outfits that showed off their respective weight losses.

The “Stronger” singer, 41, donned a blue jean dress with a black belt which showcased her waistline. The knee-length design featured a slit up the front while she rolled up the long sleeves.

Lainey, 31, wore a sleeveless brown denim button-up vest with matching figure-hugging jeans that featured her signature bell-bottom style. She accessorized with a brown hat and stylish brown bolo tie.

Both women shared mutual praise for one another. Lainey revealed she saw one of Kelly’s Las Vegas residency shows, telling the Grammy winner, “You can feel it from the top of your head to the tips of your toes with every ounce of you,” about how she loves performing.

The “Never Say Never” songstress went on to praise Kelly’s cover of one of her best-known hits.

“Also, I know you’ve covered ‘Heart Like a Truck’ and I just wanna tell you this, and this is coming straight from my heart. Even when you’re up here covering everyone else’s songs, you are feeling it for what it is. I just want to say thank you for doing that. That means so much to me,” Lainey gushed.

Kelly responded, “I love that song, I feel it … It means so much to me that you’re writing music that inspires,” while later telling Lainey, “No one sounds like you. It’s so cool and I’m obsessed with you.”

The singing stars later teamed up for a duet of Lainey’s new single, “Country’s Cool Again.”

Both women have made headlines over the past year for more than just their musical talent.

Kelly lost 40 pounds after moving her talk show to New York City for season 5, and revealed, “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” in a November 2023 interview with People. Other health changes she made included getting “really into infrared saunas,” while trying out a cold plunge.

The “Love So Soft” singer also switched to a diet heavy on protein.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” she told the outlet.

Kelly shared how finding out she was prediabetic triggered her weight loss during the January 29 episode of her daytime talk show.

“That was literally what happened. … I wasn’t shocked,” Kelly told her guest, actor Kevin James. “I was a tiny bit overweight. So, yeah, but I wasn’t shocked by it. But they did. They were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then … I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.’”

As for Lainey, she told fans in 2020 that she would have a “year of health.” That resulted in changes to her diet including cutting out sugar, dairy and processed foods. Lainey singer also hired a personal trainer, and the weight came off gradually.