Christina Hall loves being a mom but had to address rumors she’s expecting baby No. 4 after fans speculated she was pregnant in a new photo.

The Christina on the Coast star, 40, shared a family snapshot for New Year’s 2024 with husband Josh Hall and her three children from previous marriages. In the black and white photo, her long sleeveless dress didn’t show a completely flat stomach, causing fans to think she was debuting a baby bump and making a subtle pregnancy announcement.

“Is that baby No. 4 is see peeping through?” one fan asked, and Christina replied in the comments, “No – it’s called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids.” The reality star shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 4, with second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Josh, 43, weighed in about whether or not the couple wants their own child under another comment. When a fan wrote, “Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby No. 4,” he replied, “No shot. 3 is more than enough for us,” as far as kids go although he added, “Maybe another pup though!”

Since many followers didn’t wade through the comments to see Christina and Josh’s replies, others congratulated the couple on what they believed to be a pregnancy. “Looks like a baby bump! Yay! Happy New Year!” one user wrote with a celebratory emoji, while another added, “Christina is gonna be a momma of four!! Congratulations. Happy New Year.”

The Christina in the Country star wrote in the caption of the photo, “Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous 2024!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for us all.” She included a second photo showing all three of her children together and a third of just her and Hudson on the beach.

Josh relished his role as a stepfather to Christina’s children. In the original family photo, he had Hudson perched on his shoulders as Taylor stood to his left while Brayden appeared next to his mom.

Christina and Josh quietly started dating in March 2021, six months after her split from Ant, 44, as they was in the process of divorcing after a ​22-month marriage. By July, the HGTV star made the realtor Instagram official after photos appeared of the pair on vacation in Mexico.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told fans, adding to those who were critical of her moving on to a new romance so quickly, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

By September 2021, Christina and Josh’s whirlwind romance ended up with an engagement. The couple quietly married in April 2022 and went on to have a formal wedding in Hawaii for family and friends the following September.