Well … this is awkward. Scott Disick admitted to having a Blink-182 CD in his car in a resurfaced Punk’d episode from 2012, nine years before ex Kourtney Kardashian started dating the band’s drummer, Travis Barker.

In the hilarious sketch — which has been making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was told his car was towed, after which he attempted to prove it was his because he didn’t have his license on him. In order to confirm he was the vehicle owner, he confirmed that several different items were inside, including a hairbrush, two Jay-Z CDs and a Blink-182 CD.

When asked why he had the pop-punk record in his car, he replied exasperatedly, “I just do!”

The Flip It Like Disick star was still dating Kourtney, 42, when the scene was filmed, but they split three years later in 2015. While they were together, Scott and Kourtney welcomed three children: 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

In January, the Poosh founder and Travis, 46, sparked romance rumors during a Palm Springs trip after years of friendship and being neighbors. They made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later — and it appears that an engagement is “imminent,” an insider previously told Life & Style of the lovebirds. “Marriage is almost certain.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

A second source revealed to Life & Style that the mother of three “has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before.” The insider added, “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks … This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”

As for Scott — who is currently dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin — he isn’t too fond of how much PDA his ex and her new man show off in public and on social media. In fact, “word is” he thinks it’s “a little too over-the-top,” a third insider previously revealed. “The thing with Scott is that he’s certainly in no position to judge.”