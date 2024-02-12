Larsa Pippen sparked split rumors from boyfriend Marcus Jordan when she unfollowed him on social media. Where does the couple stand today and are they still together?

When Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Start Dating?

The Real Housewives of Miami star first met Marcus through mutual friends when they both attended a party in Los Angeles in 2019.

However, they were seemingly just friends until they sparked romance rumors in 2022. Despite being spotted together while out to lunch in September 2022, Larsa initially denied that they were dating. “We’re friends,” she told People in October 2022. “We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

It wasn’t until January 2023 when they seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted kissing in Miami Beach, Florida. Once they confirmed their relationship, the pair became more open and started cohosting the podcast “Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan” in June 2023. They also gave fans a glimpse into their relationship by appearing on season 2 of The Traitors, which premiered on Peacock in January 2024.

As their relationship seemingly got more serious, fans wondered if they were engaged when Larsa was seen wearing a huge diamond on her left ring finger in one of Marcus’ Instagram posts in June 2023. However, the pair quickly shut down speculation that they planned to walk down the aisle during an episode of their podcast.

Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Still Together?

Rumors began to swirl that Larsa and Marcus called it quits when social media users noticed that she unfollowed and removed all photos of Marcus from her Instagram profile in February 2024. The reality star continued to fuel speculation by posting a poll on her Instagram Story that asked, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Larsa then hinted at the possible split by sharing a text post via her Instagram Story on February 12, 2024. “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, how your children will be raised and much more,” the quote read. “Choose wisely.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Split?

Despite the speculation making headlines, neither Larsa nor Marcus have publicly commented on the status of their relationship. However, a source told People on February 12, 2024, that the pair had split after one year of dating.