Still going strong. Cardi B shared insight into the status of her and Offset‘s relationship two years after calling off her divorce from the Migos rapper.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” Cardi shared during a January 18 appearance on The Jason Lee Show.

The “WAP” songstress and “Bad and Boujee” rapper started dating in February 2017, got married in September of that year and have experienced some ups and downs throughout their relationship. Keep reading for details on where they stand now.

Are Cardi B and Offset Still Together?

The musicians are still going strong! Cardi (real name Belcalis Almánzar) last shared a photo of herself and Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) on Instagram to celebrate the new year. “Prayed up,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer captioned the post.

Why Did Cardi B File For Divorce From Offset?

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” the Hustlers star recalled on The Jason Lee Show. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

However, she didn’t give much more detail, noting that it was more Offset’s story to tell.

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I’ma let him say it,” Cardi continued. “I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

In Touch confirmed in September 2020 that Cardi had filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia. At the time, the divorce was classified as “contested” and stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” noting there were “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

However, they eventually reconciled in November 2020.

Did Offset Cheat on Cardi B?

Following their September 2017 wedding, it was reported that the Migos member had cheated on Cardi throughout their time together. But she decided to make things work.

“I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” the mother-of-two revealed on Instagram in December 2018. “And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

They later reconciled and stepped out as a couple once again in February 2019.

How Many Kids Do Cardi B and Offset Have?

The couple shares two kids together. Their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in July 2018. They welcomed a son, Wave Set Cephus, in September 2021.