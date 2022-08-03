Celebrities have some of the most time-restricting schedules out there, whether it’s an actor or singer, entertainers are pulled in many different directions daily. When stars decide to start a family of their own, they often lean toward hiring nannies to help with the kids. Some stars like Cardi B and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, however, have chosen not to hire nannies to help raise their little ones.

The “WAP” artist has been very vocal about raising her kids without hiring help outside of her family, mostly for privacy reasons. The rapper, who shares her daughter, Kulture, and son, Wave, with husband and musician Offset, revealed that she planned on having a traveling nanny when her daughter was born in 2018 but quickly changed her mind after giving birth.

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” the Love & Hip-Hop alum told Vogue Singapore in July 2022. “I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

While both the celebrity parents have jam-packed work schedules, Cardi often turns to her parents for babysitting duties but is adamant about not taking advantage of their time. “Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s,” she continued. “I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”

That ‘70s Show stars Ashton and Mila are another set of A-list parents who have vowed to raise their children on their own. The couple welcomed their daughter Wyatt in October 2014, eight months before saying “I do” and nearly two years before welcoming their son, Dimitri.

The Bad Moms star and Just Married actor are extremely protective over their children and keep their identities as private as possible. Following the birth of their daughter, Ashton opened up about parenthood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, explaining why they were raising her on their own.

After being asked if the two stars were raising the little one themselves, Ashton responded with a simple, “Yes, there are only two of us.” He continued, “We just want to know our children. We want to know what to do if the baby is crying, or sulking. And I think the only way to achieve this is to be with them.”

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities don’t use nannies!