Born to flex! Cardi B and husband Offset, who are expecting their second child together, are “busy decorating the nursery in time for the birth of their baby and it’s insane,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“There’s a Venetian gold crib, a walk-in closet full of designer clothes — Gucci, Moschino, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and more,” adds the insider. “Offset has bought diamond-studded rattles. They’re even considering using Louis Vuitton wallpaper!”

According to the source, the nursery that’s “decked out with the latest, state-of-the-art baby equipment,” is costing the “Money” rapper, 28, and the “Bad and Boujee” artist, 29, “$500,000, if not more!”

Offset and Cardi, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, took a brief break from their marriage in 2020. However, they’re doing better than ever these days! “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 28.

“Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy! Thank you [so] much everyone for the congrats and well wishes,” the New York City native added.

It’s no surprise Cardi and Offset have plans to spoil their second baby. After all, Kulture wants for nothing! “Kulture’s closet is full of designer clothes – Gucci, Versace and even baby Louboutins!” a separate insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

“Her fashion, accessory and jewelry collection are worth at least $500,000. Most little girls have jewelry boxes for their toy rings and bracelets, but Kulture’s contains real diamonds!” the source dished. “Cardi spends a fortune shopping online for new toys, and when they arrive, she and Kulture will play with the new purchases for hours. Cardi wants Kulture to have the childhood she never had.”

While the mother-daughter duo always had a strong bond, Cardi and Kulture grew even closer amid quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. “Before lockdown, Cardi was constantly on the go, so she’s struggling to adjust to self-isolating,” the insider explained at the time. “Luckily, having Kulture around makes it all worthwhile. She’s trying to remain positive, and the silver lining is that she gets to spend more quality time with Kulture.”