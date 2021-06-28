Just one day after announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 2, Cardi B revealed how she and husband Offset‘s marriage got to a good place and she also gushed over how their daughter, Kulture, will be as a big sister.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi, 28, captioned a gorgeous maternity shot of her and Offset, 29, via Instagram on Monday, June 28. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy! Thank you [so] much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.” In the shot, the Migos member cradled his wife’s baby bump in front of a yellow background as he kissed her neck. Cardi and the “Stir Fry” rapper were fully nude in the photo.

In another photo, Cardi looked ethereal in a white turban and matching toga. Her wrists were adorned with a stack of gold bangles and she wore ginormous dangling earrings. Kulture, 2, donned a similar outfit as she put her little hand on her momma’s baby bump.

“I just know these two will love each other [so] much and argue [so] much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and [her sister, Hennessy,] 😩. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Cardi captioned the second pic.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The F9 star gave birth to Kulture in July 2018. Offset is also a father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from his previous relationships.

The “Up” rapper announced their baby news at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 where she showed off her growing baby bump during her onstage performance. She later posted a photo of her bump on Instagram, officially confirming they are expecting.

Cardi also announced her pregnancy with baby No.1 on TV, revealing her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live performance in April 2018. She rocked a long white gown and sang her hit, “Be Careful.” During her BET performance of “Talk S—,” she wore a sheer, stomach-baring, bejeweled dress.

Cardi and Offset married in September 2017. In December of that year, Offset was accused of cheating and he even issued a public apology.

The Georgia native and the Hustlers star remained together until they split in December 2018. They quickly reconciled in February 2019. Cardi ultimately filed for divorce in September 2020.

But alas, the pair seemed to be working through things and are expanding their growing family once again!