The sweetest! As time goes on, Cardi B feels more and more comfortable sharing photos of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she shares with fellow rapper Offset, and honestly, we’re so glad! As it happens, Kulture is one of the most precious celebrity kids in the game! With that, we’ve decided to round up her cutest pictures thus far (a.k.a. everything her proud parents ever post!) Scroll through the gallery below to see them all.