A Confident Queen! Cardi B’s Transformation Over the Years

It’s hard to believe Cardi B has only been famous since getting her start on Love and Hip Hop in 2015. After all, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is easily one of the most recognized artists in the music industry today. Not only is Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, talented, but she’s also managed to handle life in the spotlight exceptionally well.

The Grammy winner never turns down an opportunity to defend herself against criticism, particularly when it comes to the way she looks. In February 2021, Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with husband Offset, took to social media to clap back at fans who said she looked “weird” without makeup.

“This is my face after [waking] up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap, all that. I never been afraid to show my real self,” the New York City native captioned a barefaced video of herself on Instagram. “When YOU ON TOP, the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You bitches need to ask [yourselves] if [you’re confident] in [yourselves] enough that [you] gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s.”

In the clip, Cardi B went on to explain that she doesn’t need to be in full glam to feel her best. “This is me without no makeup. No filter. You can see all the little blemishes on my face. S–t, you can see my lips all chapped. I’ve been biting it all night. I just woke up 20 minutes ago,” she added. “Didn’t even brush my hair. Like I feel good!”

Cardi B concluded her video with, “[Imma] stay on top with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a bitch is doing good.” Of course, that was hardly the first time the “WAP” artist had to address negative attention about her appearance.

Over the years, she’s faced a great deal of plastic surgery speculation, most of which she’s publicly addressed!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more and see photos of Cardi B’s transformation over the years.